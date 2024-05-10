Transgender Activists Flood Tip Line to Mock Bathroom Law

Transgender activists are reportedly flooding a tip line in Utah in mockery of the bathroom law forcing government-owned buildings to require individuals to use the restroom that corresponds with their biological sex rather than gender identity.

Gov. Spencer Cox (R) signed House Bill 257 in January. The bill establishes “sex-based designations for privacy, applying that rule to certain facilities,” including schools. However, the Associated Press notes that the rule was “not widely enforced before a key compliance mechanism began,” as schools and government-owned buildings could face fines of up to $10,000 for disregarding the requirements, allowing biological men in female areas and vice versa.

However, transgender activists are attempting to muddy the waters, calling in thousands of fake violations in hopes of essentially neutering the enforcement mechanism, allowing possible, legitimate violations to fall to the wayside in the sea of false alarms.

Auditor John Dougall, who, by law, had to create a complaint form, has complained about the backlash, as his office is receiving “a significant number of frivolous complaints and not a single legitimate complaint.”

He wrote, in part:

On May 1, in compliance with this statutory mandate, the Office launched an online complaint form, similar to its traditional online hotline reporting form. This form allows members of the public to report alleged violations of the Statute by government entities. Perhaps unsurprisingly given the Statute’s controversial topic and the hurried nature of its passage, many members of the public misunderstood the obligations of this Office. As such, the Office has received a significant number of frivolous complaints and not a single legitimate complaint. So, in response, I wish to correct a couple of apparent misperceptions.

He explained that his office only “investigates alleged violations of the Statute by government entities,” not private individuals.

“We act only in response to allegations and will not initiate any investigation at random,” he continued:

We are not required – and have no desire – to intrude on the most intimate aspects of a person’s life. In this vein, we remind the public that under both the Statute and Utah Criminal Code, an individual has a reasonable expectation of privacy in a “privacy space.”

He emphasized that “no auditor sets out to become a bathroom monitor.”

“Unfortunately, neither Rep. Birkeland, nor any other legislator consulted with this Office regarding this newly

mandated obligation placed on the Office under this bill,” he complained, noting that anger at his office is misdirected:

I recognize that many Utahns feel trampled by an invasive and overly aggressive Legislature that too often fails to seek input from those most affected. Constituents unhappy with this Statute will not effect change by misdirecting their anger toward the Office and its dedicated employees. The Legislature crafted these public policies, and only the Legislature can revise them. Concerned citizens should directly contact the bill sponsor, Rep. Birkeland, and other legislators at le.utah.gov.

Overall, Dougall said the office has received 10,000 tips, all of them “bogus.”