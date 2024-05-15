Major Report Uncovers CCP-Linked Influence Behind Left-Wing Anti-Israel Protests in U.S.

A report reveals that key radical left-wing organizations central in the current anti-Israel and anti-America protest movement are significantly funded and influenced by a network tied to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which seeks to advance a “revolutionary, anti-government, anti-capitalist agenda,” threatening U.S. internal stability.

A major report from the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI), published Monday, details how the Shut It Down for Palestine (SID4P) movement, which has connections to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) through the Singham Network, uses protests and media campaigns to push anti-America and anti-Israel narratives and significantly contribute to social unrest.

Prominent groups within the SID4P coalition — which emerged in late 2023 — including the Answer Coalition, The People’s Forum, and the International Peoples’ Assembly, are linked through financial, personal, and ideological ties to CCP associates Neville Roy Singham and his wife, Jodie Evans, the report notes.

Singham, a former consultant for Huawei, has been involved in CCP operations and has been investigated by the U.S., Canada, and India. He is known for funneling hundreds of millions of dollars into pro-China progressive advocacy through his network. His wife, Evans, a co-founder of the radical left-wing, anti-war organization CODEPINK and board member of The People’s Forum, has been actively involved in anti-America and anti-Israel protests, it reveals.

According to the report, the Singham Network, which Singham leads, financially supports these activities, exploiting U.S. nonprofit regulations to funnel substantial sums into organizations that fuel anti-America and anti-Israel sentiments.

The People’s Forum admitted in 2021 that Singham funded the group, which has received millions through the Goldman Sachs Philanthropy Fund. Other Singham-linked entities, such as the Justice and Education Fund and the United Community Fund, have facilitated substantial financial support to The People’s Forum and other associated organizations.

The Answer Coalition, which Singham’s network also heavily funds, shares resources and personnel with the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL).

These groups have been central in organizing large-scale protests and encampments, significantly influencing the anti-Israel movement through social media and alternative media outlets, such as BreakThrough News. SID4P’s sophisticated use of alternative media and social media strategies to spread these narratives, mobilizing protests that target critical infrastructure and public spaces, is also detailed.

The NCRI report goes on to describe the alignment of CCP-linked networks with Palestinian terrorist groups, specifically connections to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and other extremist organizations.

Noting that these pose a significant threat to U.S. internal stability, particularly in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election, the report stresses that these movements are part of a well-funded initiative to drive a “revolutionary, anti-government, and anti-capitalist agenda” that threatens U.S. security.

It concludes by emphasizing the urgent need for transparency and oversight to counter such destabilizing influences and protect democratic institutions.

Pro-Palestinian protests and encampments, which have frequently seen acts of violence and antisemitism, started at Columbia University in April and have spread to several other universities, including Yale, MIT, Princeton, Harvard, UCLA, and George Washington University.

Despite suspensions and arrests, encampments continue to emerge.

The protesters have various demands, including urging universities to divest from Israeli companies, sever academic ties with Israeli universities, call for a ceasefire favoring Hamas, and grant amnesty to students sanctioned because of their involvement in the protests.

Additional demands include the defunding of campus police and reparations.