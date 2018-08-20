Father Catches Teen Allegedly Having Sex with Track Coach

A volunteer track coach for a Missouri high school is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old student-athlete whose father once caught the two in an alleged tryst.

Ericka Beverly Oxford, 41, surrendered herself on Friday to the authorities, who charged her with felony sexual contact with a student, KMOV reported.

Oxford, who served as an unpaid volunteer track coach for Fort Zumalt East High School’s track team, allegedly told the police she had weekly sexual encounters with the 17-year-old since April.

At one point, the student-athlete told authorities he had one sexual encounter with the teacher at his home after track practice in May 2018 when his father caught them in the act, the Daily Mail reported.

The principal of Fort Zumalt East High wrote a letter to parents notifying them of the arrest, adding that Oxford went through a “thorough” volunteer background check and was registered with the state’s High School Activities Association.

The former track coach was released on $20,000 bond, and a judge ordered her not to have any contact with the victim or his relatives.

Coaches who have been found guilty of having inappropriate relationships with underage students have suffered serious consequences.

One Texas cheerleading coach convicted of having sex with a 15-year-old boy while she was pregnant got sentenced by a judge to six years in prison.