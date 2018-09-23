Tiger Woods Wins First PGA Tour Victory Since 2013

Tiger Woods has won the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta, Georgia.

The win represents Woods’ first PGA Tour victory since 2013 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. The win is also Woods’ 80th career PGA title.

Before clinching the victory, Woods was followed to the 18th hole by the largest throng of fans to ever accompany a golfer to the final hole:

It’s been 1,876 days since Tiger Woods last won a tournament —He did today. AMAZING comeback. And if you think that Tiger doesn’t move the TV meter, you would be wrong. He IS the meter. I mean look at this !! pic.twitter.com/R6WV2Koo4n — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) September 23, 2018

Congratulations to @TigerWoods . Such a brilliant win today—more than 1,800 days after his last one, and one that generates excitement in so many places.Just look at the scene on 18. And congrats to @JustinRose99 for the @FedEx cup on the basis of an impressive season performance pic.twitter.com/N03HnjpdoT — Mohamed A. El-Erian (@elerianm) September 23, 2018

Tiger sealed the deal with a short putt on the 18: