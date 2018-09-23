Tiger Woods Wins First PGA Tour Victory Since 2013

Tiger Woods
Getty Images/Tim Bradbury

Tiger Woods has won the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta, Georgia.

The win represents Woods’ first PGA Tour victory since 2013 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. The win is also Woods’ 80th career PGA title.

Before clinching the victory, Woods was followed to the 18th hole by the largest throng of fans to ever accompany a golfer to the final hole:

Tiger sealed the deal with a short putt on the 18:

 

