Cubs and White Sox Fans Brawl During Crosstown Game

Passions are always high in Chicago between Cubs and White Sox fans, but some took their rivalry too far by erupting in fist fights during a recent crosstown game.

At least two brawls broke out at the Cubs/Sox game on Saturday, according to Fox News.

Video of one incident shows a group of women squaring off in the stands as stadium security tried to break them up at Guarantee Rate Field, home of the Chicago White Sox.

FANS FIGHT IN STANDS: There have been multiple reports of fights in the stands during Saturday night's Crosstown Classic between the Cubs and White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

A second video posted to social media shows a group of male fans scuffling in the stands.

No arrests or injuries were reported.

The Sox released a statement praising their stadium security forces.

“We support the tireless, round-the-clock efforts of our security team who help provide a safe, enjoyable fan experience,” the White Sox said. “Our security team responded immediately in those cases, and we continue to make fan safety a top priority at the ballpark.”

