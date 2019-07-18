British Open 2019: Rory McIlroy Cards Quadruple-Bogey on First Hole

July 18 (UPI) — Rory McIlroy — the betting favorite to win the 2019 British Open — began the tournament with a quadruple-bogey on the first hole Thursday at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland.

McIlroy scratched a 4-over-par score of eight on the hole. He went on to card a 3-over-par 39 on the front nine during his first round at the major championship in his home country.

He made par on No. 2 before a bogey on No. 3, moving to 5-over-par as he walked to the fourth tee. McIlroy made par on the next three holes. He carded birdies on No. 7 and No. 9, with a par on No. 8.

McIlroy also carded a quadruple-bogey in the final round of the 2013 U.S. Open. He finished that major tied for 41st place with a score of 6-over-par. McIlroy, 30, won the 2014 British Open. He is looking to win his fifth career major.

McIlroy tees off for the second round with Gary Woodland and Paul Casey at 10:10 a.m. EDT Friday at Royal Portrush.