WATCH: Bears’ Matt Nagy Appears to Sing Explicit Version of ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame’

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy took some guff for seeming to sing the word “penis” instead of “peanuts,” while singing Take Me Out to the Ball Game at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, TMZ reported.

Chicago has a tradition of inviting some local favorite, an actor, a politician, or some other personality to sing the venerable baseball song during the Cubs’ “Seventh Inning Stretch.”

The tradition was started by broadcast legend Harry Caray who used to sing the song over the public address system. Once Caray passed away, the Cubs began inviting others to fill in for the beloved broadcaster.

In any case, this week it was Nagy’s turn to warble the tune and when it came time to sing the line, “buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jacks,” Nagy seemed to take at least one of those words in another direction.

Some fans raised eyebrows when Nagy pronounced “peanuts” as “peanits,” and over the microphone, it sounded more like “penis.”

It is a fairly common mispronunciation for some people, really. Many people say “peanits” instead of the proper “peanuts.” But over the Cubs public address system, the habitual mispronunciation can be embarrassing.

You listen and see what you hear:

