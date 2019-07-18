WATCH: Tiger Woods Winces in Pain After First Swing at British Open

Analysts wondered what kind of physical shape Tiger Woods would be in when he entered competition at the British Open on Thursday.

Well, the early returns are not good.

Woods didn’t get farther than his opening swing, before he started showing signs of pain.

Watch:

Tiger Woods is off the first tee at Royal Portrush. Little grimace after his drive. Not good. pic.twitter.com/Fm2aotBFO7 — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) July 18, 2019

The ball was pulled left and landed in the rough. The reaction from the 15-time major winner was noticeable enough to get Nick Faldo to ask why Woods grimaced, during the Golf Channel broadcast.

Though, perhaps it shouldn’t surprise that Woods would be out of shape. During a Tuesday press conference, Woods made it clear that he wasn’t feeling 100%.

“Getting myself into position to win the Masters took a lot out of me,” Woods said. “That golf course puts so much stress on the system.”

