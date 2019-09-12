Andrew Yang Reaches Out to Sports Fans: Why Debate on NFL Game Night?

2020 US Democratic Presidential hopeful Andrew US entrepreneur Andrew Yang speaks on-stage during the Democratic National Committee's summer meeting in San Francisco, California on August 23, 2019. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images

Democrat presidential hopeful Andrew Yang is reaching out to sports fans as the ten top candidates take the debate stage on Thursday.

Tonight is also a big night for the NFL with the NFC South matchup of the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Why would you have a Democratic debate at the same time as an NFL game?” Yang asked in a tweet. “Football fans vote too.”

More than 75,000 people liked his tweets and comments generally praised him while many dissed the debate and the other candidates.

Yang also gave a plug to basketball fans this week. He and Sen. Ted Cruz will meet up on the hardwood in Houston on Friday for a charity basketball game. 

Cruz set the conditions for the game: He and Yang will be joined by three staff members each for that match. Whoever loses will give $5K to a “non-political” charity.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.