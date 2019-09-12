Andrew Yang Says He Would ‘School Trump’ on Basketball Court

Longshot Democrat presidential candidate Andrew Yang recently said that he wants to challenge President Donald Trump to a basketball game, and that he would “school him” on the court.

During a press availability as he played basketball ahead of the coming Democrat debate, the 44-year-old Yang was asked who he would challenge to a game of hoops. Yang chose the 73-year-old president, the Hill reported.

“Well, he’s not a presidential candidate. It would be Donald Trump,” Yang said. “Because I would school him.”

“Donald Trump, oh my gosh,” Yang added, according to ABC’s Zohreen Shah. “He’d just be standing there, like, ‘uh, uh.’

“And I’d be like, score left, score right, score jump shot,” Yang said of playing Trump. “And he’d be like, I don’t know what he would do, he’d probably gas out at some point.

“So, it would be Donald Trump,” he concluded. “I like the other candidates a great deal. We all get along quite well, and we’re all unified in beating Donald Trump in 2020.”

.@AndrewYang wore a @BrooklynNets shirt (his fav team) & official @HoustonRockets shorts as we shot some hoops “It’s 1 of my favorite things to do on the road-it gets the blood flowing it makes you get a sweat. Frankly, forget a little bit about the process of running for prez” pic.twitter.com/U5jUxijWg4 — Zohreen Shah (@Zohreen) September 11, 2019

.@AndrewYang says Ἴ isn’t anything like debating “I liken being on the debate stage more to pro-wrestling” He says he likes his competitors though, and if he had to challenge anyone on the court, it wouldn’t be one of them, it would be @realDonaldTrump: “I would school him.” pic.twitter.com/m7yoWZqn9E — Zohreen Shah (@Zohreen) September 11, 2019

