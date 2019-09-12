Andrew Yang Says He Would ‘School Trump’ on Basketball Court

Andrew Yang
Longshot Democrat presidential candidate Andrew Yang recently said that he wants to challenge President Donald Trump to a basketball game, and that he would “school him” on the court.

During a press availability as he played basketball ahead of the coming Democrat debate, the 44-year-old Yang was asked who he would challenge to a game of hoops. Yang chose the 73-year-old president, the Hill reported.

“Well, he’s not a presidential candidate. It would be Donald Trump,” Yang said. “Because I would school him.”

“Donald Trump, oh my gosh,” Yang added, according to ABC’s Zohreen Shah. “He’d just be standing there, like, ‘uh, uh.’

“And I’d be like, score left, score right, score jump shot,” Yang said of playing Trump. “And he’d be like, I don’t know what he would do, he’d probably gas out at some point.

“So, it would be Donald Trump,” he concluded. “I like the other candidates a great deal. We all get along quite well, and we’re all unified in beating Donald Trump in 2020.”

