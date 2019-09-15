Weak Two: Empty Seats Outnumber Fans in Several NFL Stadiums

Empty Seats
AP Photo/Mark Tennally

As Week Two of the NFL’s 100th season kicks off, a quick look through social media finds many fans still wondering about all the empty seats as their favorite teams hit the gridiron.

The worst example appeared to be at L.A. Memorial Coliseum where the Rams were battling the visiting New Orleans Saints. Fans flooded social media with questions over the size of the crowd:

Also, as the Redskins at home at FedExField took on the visiting Dallas Cowboys – and lost to Dallas, 31-21 –some wondered where the fans went:

The same question occurred to Dolphins fans as Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium seemed to have more than a few empties. Others probably wondered if the Dolphins even showed up with their crushing 43-0 loss to the New England Patriots:

Heinz Field was also said to be lacking fans as the Pittsburgh Steelers welcomed the Seattle Seahawks who beat the home team in a squeaker, 28-26:

The stands at the New York Giants’ MetLife Stadium were also sparsely populated as far as some fans thought. Fans were also not likely very happy that the Giants lost to the Buffalo Bills, 28-14, either:

At least one fan thought that the Bengals’ Paul Brown Stadium was not as full as it should be when the 49ers came to town to beat the home team 41-17:

Finally, fans worried that Nissan Stadium was lacking enthusiasm as the home team Titans took on, and lost to, the Indianapolis Colts, 19-17:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.