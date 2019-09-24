Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald doesn’t have any time to waste on the opinions of those on Twitter.

The Big 10 coach who once blamed “young people” with cell phones for declining college football attendance, took aim at users of one of the world’s most popular social media cites during a press conference on Monday.

Fitzgerald’s Wildcats, who scored only ten points against Michigan State on Saturday, made it clear that he had no use for the “40,000 experts” on Twitter and their play calling suggestions.

Watch:

“I understand there are 40,000 experts on Twitter that can call plays for me. My email address is hashtag I don’t care.” – Pat Fitzgerald pic.twitter.com/LaOY9NPfPj — Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) September 23, 2019

It’s debatable whether establishing yourself as anti-cell phone or anti-Twitter, is a good thing when your job requires you to appeal to 18-year-old kids. Then again, Fitzgerald is one of the longest tenured coaches in all of college football so maybe that’s exactly what it takes.

In any event, the offensive struggles of the 1-2 Wildcats are well-established: The Cats have only scored 47 points in three weeks of football. Fitzgerald doesn’t have to listen to anyone on Twitter about how to correct that, but he may want to at least talk to someone on Facebook or Instagram.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn