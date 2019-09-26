Agent Says Antonio Brown’s NFL Career Not Over: ‘A Few Teams Interested’

Antonio Brown’s agent has said that his client is not necessarily done with the NFL, despite Brown saying on social media that his career was over.

In fact, sports agent Drew Rosenhaus says that a “few teams are interested” in giving Brown a tryout.

“I have had discussions with a few teams that are very interested in him and want to know about his future and what’s going on with the NFL,” the agent said on Warren Sapp’s 99 Problems podcast, according to TMZ.

“Hopefully, when that is all resolved, Antonio will be able to continue his Hall of Fame career,” Rosenhaus said of the legal troubles his client faces.

The agent did not actually name the particular teams he says are interested in Brown.

These claims are in marked contrast to Brown’s September 22 tweet that he “Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore.”

Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up ! — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

Brown’s bitter tweet came on the heels of being released by the Patriots after two women came forward to accuse him of sexual assault. Being fired is aside from all the “guaranteed money” he lost by jumping from team to team.

The player went on to tweet, and then delete, several attacks on high profile NFL figures such as Patriots owner Robert Kraft, former teammate Ben Roethlisberger, and FS1 commentator Shannon Sharpe.

