Claim: Antonio Brown Had Sex in Front of Artist as She Painted Mural in His Home

The artist who accused former Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown of sexual misconduct, has now claimed that Brown had sex with another woman in the same room while she painted him, TMZ Sports reports.

In a Sports Illustrated article published over a week ago, the artist, who remains unnamed, claims that Brown made inappropriate sexual advances toward her while she was painting a mural of him in his home. She declined his advances, but there was apparently a lot more to the story.

After Brown sent a series of text messages to the artist, accusing her of fabricating the story as well as including pictures of her children and urging an investigation against her, the woman’s attorney sent a letter to the NFL claiming that Brown had violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

In that letter, Attorney Lisa J. Banks included this claim about what else happened in Brown’s home that day.

“What is not detailed in the story is that Mr. Brown engaged in other forms of sexual misconduct during the two days that she worked in his home, which included Mr. Brown having sex with another woman while the artist was working in the same room.”

The NFL launched an investigation into the artists claims shortly afterwards. Though Brown denies the allegations, the text messages prompted the Patriots to release the embattled wide receiver after only 11 days.

On Sunday morning, Brown announced that he was never playing in the NFL again. In addition, he took several parting shots at Patriots Owner Robert Kraft who was charged with solicitation of prostitution, as well as FS1 commentator Shannon Sharpe, and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who were both accused of sexual assault.

Despite Brown’s claim that he will never play in the league again, the NFL plans to continue their investigation into the allegations against him.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn