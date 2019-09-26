The New England Patriots’ star quarterback, Tom Brady, seemingly just admitted that he is too old to withstand the rough and tumble nature of practice anymore.

Brady has been limited during three of the last four practices due to a calf issue, but it also appears that being 42 years of age is also a limiting factor, the New York Post reports.

Indeed, Brady even hinted that his advanced age is becoming an issue.

“Football is a contact sport. I wouldn’t say I’m a spring chicken anymore. I’m trying to just feel as great as I can, and we’ll see how it goes tomorrow. But I feel pretty good,” Brady told the media on Wednesday.

At 42, Brady quite a bit older than the average NFL player age of 26 years old.

While constant practice may be an issue, Brady still seems to be at the top of his powers on game day. Still, Coach Bill Belichick has been steadily giving backup QB Cody Kessler more and more field time.

Brady isn’t the only longbeard in the NFL. New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees is 40, and so is Miami Dolphins long snapper John Denney. Meanwhile, Seattle Seahawks place kicker Sebastian Janikowski is 41. And there are a few players even older than Brady. Atlanta Falcons placekicker Matt Bryant, and the Arizona Cardinals’ Phil Dawson are both 44, and the real grandpa of the bunch is Indianapolis Colts placekicker Adam Vinatieri who rings in at 46 years of age.

