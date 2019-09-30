Vendor Arrested After Charging Fan $724 for 2 Beers During Dolphins Game

It’s no secret that Dolphins fans are not getting bang for their buck this year, but this is ridiculous.

A vendor at the Dolphins game on Sunday, used a Square reader and charged a fan $724 for two beers. Nathaniel Collier, 33, has been arrested and charged with third-degree grand theft and possession of a skimming device.

“According to an arrest affidavit, the victim ordered two beers from Collier during Miami’s 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and gave him his credit card to pay for them. But police said Collier used his personal card reader to charge the victim $724.The victim was notified of the charge by his bank a short time later,” ABC Channel 10 in Miami reports.

Collier was in possession of the skimming device when police took him into custody.

The Dolphins are still searching for their first win of the season. After their bye week, the Dolphins will take on the winless Redskins, in what could become a battle for the 1st overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

