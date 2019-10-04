Conor McGregor Charged with Assault for Dublin Bar Punch

Legendary UFC fighter Conor McGregor has been charged with assault, for punching an elderly patron at a bar in Dublin, Ireland, in April.

McGregor was served an official summons and is set to appear in a Dublin court on October 11, ESPN reported.

The fighter is accused of taking a swing at a man who refused the UFC champion’s offer of a drink at the Marble Arch Pub in Dublin on April 6.

Video reportedly shows McGregor taking shots with other patrons in the bar before taking an unexpected swing at the one man who refused the drink.

It is unclear if the two spoke to each other.

McGregor has admitted that he was in the wrong.

“I was in the wrong. That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having it end the way it did,” the volotile fighter said. “I tried to make amends, and I made amends back then. But it doesn’t matter. I was in the wrong. I must come here before you and take accountability and take responsibility. I owe it to the people that have been supporting me. I owe it to my mother, my father, my family. I owe it to the people who trained me in martial arts. That’s not who I am. That’s not the reason why I got into martial arts or studying combat sports. The reason I got into it was to defend against that type of scenario.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.