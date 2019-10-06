WATCH: Steelers’ Mason Rudolph Knocked Unconscious Against Ravens

Cameras captured the scary moment when Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph was knocked unconscious during a game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Rudolph was hit from behind by Baltimore’s Brandon Carr, but the shot that knocked him out came from from the front via a hit to the jaw from safety Earl Thomas III.

Pittsburgh’s JuJu Smith-Schuster appeared to collapse in concern following the play.

JuJu’s reaction to Mason Rudolph’s limp, motionless body is absolutely devastating. pic.twitter.com/yjIcs2ZSpb — Josh Hill (@jdavhill) October 6, 2019

A crowd of concerned Steelers gathered around Mason after the play. However, the second year player got up after a few moments and was helped off the field. Mason would have been given the dignity of a cart ride off the field, however, the Steelers cart broke once it got on the field.

Rudolph was ruled out of the game with a concussion.

The Steelers have a 23-20 lead with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

