Transgender Cyclist Blames Donald Trump Jr. for ‘Hate Messages’

Transgender Cyclist Rachel McKinnon, who has been trouncing her natural-born female competitors in race after race, is now blaming Donald Trump, Jr., for “hate messages” on Twitter.

On Sunday, McKinnon, who was born male, won yet another female cycling title when she won the 200m gold medal at the Masters Track Cycling World Championships.

But it appears that McKinnion felt that there was a sudden surge of Twitter hate directed her way. And, apparently, McKinnon thinks the wave of hate was spurred by Donald Trump, Jr.

“Oh, THIS explains the explosion of hate messages I’m getting!!” McKinnon tweeted.

Oh THIS explains the explosion of hate messages I'm getting!! https://t.co/4DTjkb1suB — Dr. Rachel McKinnon (@rachelvmckinnon) October 21, 2019

Trump, Jr.’s, tweet slammed McKinnon.

“You can never be woke enough! Sorry to all female athletes who spent their lives mastering their games,” the president’s son tweeted. “Transgender Cyclist Who Set Women’s World Record Wouldn’t Have Qualified For Men’s Championship.”

You can never be woke enough! Sorry to all female athletes who spent their lives mastering their games. Transgender Cyclist Who Set Women's World Record Wouldn't Have Qualified For Men's Championship https://t.co/r6YMS5IYkG — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 21, 2019

McKinnon has been tearing through the female cycling world since jumping in to compete as a transgender woman. McKinnon won the 2018 UCI Masters Track Cycling World Championships in Los Angeles in 2018, among other events.

Still, McKinnon has been responsible for doling out some hate of her own. In September, the man-turned-woman racer tweeted out her glee that conservative political donor David Koch had died.

