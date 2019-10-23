Eagles’ Star Fletcher Cox Uses Shotgun to Fend Off Alleged Intruder

Philadelphia Eagles’ star Fletcher Cox used a shotgun to fend off an alleged intruder seeking entry in the defense tackle’s home last week.

Bleacher Report identifies Corbyn Nyemah as the suspect who allegedly tried to enter Cox’s Mullica Hill, New Jersey home.

Philadelphia ABC 6 reports Nyemah “showed up at Cox’s house looking for his ex-girlfriend” and “allegedly damaged her vehicle before attempting to forcibly enter the home by throwing rocks through the front door.” The Philadelphia Inquirer notes that Nyemah fled the scene once Cox armed himself with a shotgun.

Corbyn Nyemah allegedly broke the front glass door with rocks, smashed the woman’s vehicle, and used a baseball bat to try and gain entry thru a garage door. Court records say when Cox armed himself with the shotgun, Nyemah fled in his black porsche SUV pic.twitter.com/LaqsG889jf — Chad Pradelli (@chadpradelli) October 23, 2019

Nyemah’s ex-girlfriend secured a temporary restraining order after the alleged incident.

