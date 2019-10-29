Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Could Coach Until He’s a ‘Young 80’

Oct. 29 (UPI) — New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick teased the idea of possibly coaching until the age of 80.

The future Hall of Fame coach, 67, is in his 20th season with the Patriots. Belichick coached the Cleveland Browns for five years before joining the Patriots in 2000. He began his NFL coaching career as a special assistant for the Baltimore Colts in 1975.

Belichick previously said he didn’t plan to coach into his 70s, but said he thinks differently now.

“When I said it, maybe I didn’t know what 70 felt like,” Belichick said Monday on WEEI. “So I’m not really sure if that’s an accurate statement today or not. At the time, I didn’t feel that way. Now that I’m closer to that age, I don’t know.”

Belichick was asked if he could coach until he’s a “young 80” during the weekly interview.

“That sounds good,” Belichick said. “Be a young anything.”

The Patriots coach said in his documentary A Football Life: Bill Belichick that he didn’t want to be like former coach Marv Levy and coaching into his 70s. Levy, 94, began his NFL coaching career in 1969 and coached the Buffalo Bills in his final season in 1997. He was 72 when he retired.

Belichick won his 300th game Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. The six-time Super Bowl-winning coach ranks third in wins, trailing only Don Shula (347) and George Halas (324) on the all-time list. The Patriots (8-0) averaged 12.5 wins per season in the nine seasons entering their 2019 campaign. Belichick turns 68 on April 16.

The Patriots face the Baltimore Ravens at 8:20 p.m. EDT Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.