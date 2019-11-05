WATCH: LSU QB Joe Burrow Excited About Trump Attending Alabama Game

Louisiana State University star quarterback Joe Burrow thinks it is “pretty cool” that President Donald Trump wants to attend his team’s upcoming game against Alabama.

The president has told the University of Alabama that he is planning to attend this weekend’s game at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa as the LSU Tigers take on the Crimson Tide.

It is a major game between the #1 and #2 schools in the country.

Ahead of the game, the sports media tried to cajole Burrow to diss the president by noting that Trump is planning to attend the game.

But Burrow didn’t fall for the trap. The top quarterback answered the potential bombshell question very judiciously saying that it was cool to have the president attend the game no matter what your politics are.

“Regardless of your political views, it’s pretty cool having the President at the game,” Burrow told the media.

“Doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or a Republican, President at the game is pretty cool,” he added.

Smart answer.

