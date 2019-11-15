Mason Rudolph’s Agent Considering Legal Action Against Myles Garrett

The agent for Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph says legal action may be taken against Cleveland Browns lineman Myles Garrett for attacking Rudolph with a helmet during Thursday night’s game.

“I am gathering all information and no options have been removed from the table,” sports agent Tim Younger told ESPN on Friday morning.

The agent’s warning comes on the heels of Thursday’s fight between Rudolph and Garrett, an altercation which saw Garrett use a helmet like a weapon to club Rudolph over the head.

Younger took to his Twitter account to define Garrett’s actions as indefensible:

The chain reaction began here with a very late take down following a pass. Very late. That happens every Sunday. It is typically followed by pushing and shoving, even by the QB, and that usually ends it. However, what followed tonight cannot be defended by reasonable minds. — Younger & Associates/QB Limited (@YoungerAssoc) November 15, 2019

There are many risks an NFL QB assumes with every snap taken on the field. Being hit on your uncovered head by a helmet being swung by a 275 lb DE is not one of them. Tonight could have had a catastrophic ending. The matter will be reviewed thoroughly. — Younger & Associates/QB Limited (@YoungerAssoc) November 15, 2019

After the game, Rudolph called the attack “cowardly” and “bush league.”

On Friday morning, Garrett was indefinitely suspended for the fight. The league also fined both teams $250,000 for the incident:

Steelers, Browns organizations each fined $250,000. Browns' Garrett, Ogunjobi & Steelers' Pouncey suspended. pic.twitter.com/HJ4Qnc4xsY — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) November 15, 2019

For his part, Garrett later claimed his actions were “foolish” and “out of character” for him.

“I made a mistake,” he told the media. “I lost my cool, and I regret it. It’s going to come back to hurt our team.”

“He understands what he did,” Browns coach Freddie Kitchens added. “He understands that’s totally unacceptable, and we’ve got to get through it.”

