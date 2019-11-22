Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is standing by his accusation that Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph taunted him with a racial epithet during last week’s game.

Garrett has released a statement insisting, “I know what I heard,” in reply to critics who claim that his sudden accusation of racism seems suspect, Pro Football Talk reported.

“I was assured that the hearing was space that afforded the opportunity to speak openly and honestly about the incident that led to my suspension, ” Garrett said. “This was not meant for public dissemination or was it a convenient attempt to justify my actions or restore my image in the eyes of those I disappointed. I know what I heard. Whether my opponent’s comment was born out of frustration or ignorance, I cannot say. But his actions do not excuse my lack of restraint in the moment, and I truly regret the impact this has had on the league, the Browns and our devoted fans.”

Despite Garrett’s claims of racism, he lost an appeal Friday to turn back his suspension for using a helmet like a weapon to strike Rudolph over the head near the end of the November 14 Thursday Night Football game between the Browns and the Steelers.

Garrett was immediately suspended indefinitely after the fight but just ahead of his appeal of the punishment, and nearly a week after the incident occurred, Garrett suddenly claimed that Rudolph yelled a racist slur at him. Garrett hinted that his helmet attack came as a result of the taunting.

Despite losing his appeal, the Cleveland Browns have reiterated its support for the now suspended player.

“As we’ve consistently stated, our organizational support for Myles will continue,” Browns G.M. John Dorsey said in a statement on Friday. “He is a man of high character and unquestionable integrity. He was open and honest with us about the incident from the start. He has taken accountability for his actions on Thursday night and this situation will not define him. As an organization, our focus going forward remains on the task at hand, which is preparing for the Miami Dolphins.”

