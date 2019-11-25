Eagles’ Brandon Brooks Exits Seahawks Game with Anxiety Attack

After playing just 12 offensive snaps against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Philadelphia Eagles right guard Brandon Brooks had to leave the game due to an anxiety attack.

Brooks has had anxiety issues in the past forcing him to miss five games during his career, but the condition seemed to be under control after getting treatment. He sat out two games in 2016 with the illness, but hasn’t missed a game since.

“I’ve had this under control for a couple of years, and had a set back yesterday,” Brooks tweeted.

Brooks’ departure caused major problems for the Eagles’ line, a unit already without starting right tackle Lane Johnson due to a concussion. The Eagles had trouble moving the football in their 17-9 loss to Seattle. With his offensive line in disarray, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was sacked three times, committed four turnovers and injured his throwing hand.

While Brooks departure impacted the game negatively for the Eagles, Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson has his player’s back.

“It’s something that he’s dealing with each and every day of his life,” Pedersen said on Philadelphia’s WIP Radio. “You never really know what triggers it. We’re here to support him. We love him.”

On Monday, Brooks addressed his recent anxiety attack on social media:

“I’d like to address what happened yesterday. I woke up, and did my typical routine of morning vomiting. It didn’t go away like it normally does, but I figured it would calm down once I got to the stadium. It did, but I felt exhausted. The nausea came back, and I tried to battle through it and went out for the first drive. The nausea and vomiting came back until I left the field, and tried everything I could to get back for my teammates but just wasn’t able to do it.

“Make no mistake, I’m NOT ashamed or embarrassed by this nor what I go through daily. I’ve had this under control for a couple of years, and had a set back yesterday. The only thing I’m upset about is that when my team needed me, I wasn’t able to be out there with and for them. Lastly, I appreciate the support of my coaches, teammates and fans. It doesn’t go unnoticed.”

Brooks, considered one of the top offensive guards in the NFL, signed a lucrative contract extension on November 11, making him the highest paid player at his position. It’s a four-year deal worth $56.2 million.

The Milwaukee-native entered the league as a third-round pick of the Houston Texans in 2012 out of the University of Miami (OH). After playing four seasons in Houston, Brooks signed a five-year, $40 million contract with Philadelphia in 2016. He was playing on such a high level, the Eagles gave him the contract extension earlier this month.

It’s unclear if Brooks will miss any upcoming games with his latest anxiety-related issues. The Eagles next game is December 1 against the Miami Dolphins.