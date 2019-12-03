Suspended Cardinals Player Josh Shaw Bet Against His Own Team and Lost

Suspended Cardinals player Josh Shaw reportedly bet against his own team, and lost.

The defensive end is now serving a suspension for gambling on NFL games, and is banned from the league at least through the 2020 season, the New York Post noted.

Shaw’s gambling did him a lousy turn last month when he bet on the second-half outcomes of three games, one of which was the game between the Buccaneers and the Cardinals. Shaw reportedly lost his bet when the Bucs beat the Cards 30-27, failing to cover the spread.

Shaw was already out for the season with a shoulder injury when he was punished by the NFL for gambling, even though the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that wagering on organized sports is legal.

In light of the court’s ruling, NFL has contracted with Caesars Entertainment to host betting on the league’s games. Still, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell maintains that players and employees of the league cannot gamble on pro football.

“If you work in the NFL in any capacity, you may not bet on NFL football,” Goodell said last week when he suspended Shaw.

In fact, it appears that Caesars Entertainment is the party that blew the whistle on Shaw by informing the Nevada State Gaming Control Board about the player’s actions on November 10. Shaw apparently listed “professional football player” as his occupation on his betting account with the casino, which enabled them to connect his betting to his employment.

Shaw was banned indefinitely on November 29 after the league looked into the betting allegations.

“The continued success of the NFL depends directly on each of us doing everything necessary to safeguard the integrity of the game and the reputations of all who participate in the league,” Goodell added.

Cardinals’ DB Josh Shaw suspended through the 2020 season for….betting on NFL games. pic.twitter.com/t1gawMI1LI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2019

