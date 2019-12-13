Antonio Brown Vows ‘No More White Woman’ in 2020

Antonio Brown took to Twitter late Thursday night to reveal his “2020 vibes.” And what was that vibe, or resolution? Simply this: “No more white woman 2020.”

Brown tweeted:

No more white woman 2020 — AB (@AB84) December 13, 2019

Somewhat ironically, just before this tweet, Brown had tweeted his intentions for good vibes and to be used for God’s glory:

2020 vibes hope u see me clearly God use me for your glory !!!! — AB (@AB84) December 13, 2019

Even more ironically, just two days before posting a tweet about white women which could easily be called racist, Brown had accused the NFL of racism while attacking his former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger:

Guess all mighty @nfl can hold players out against there will no criminal charges pending nothing but

A Caucasian player gets a domestic go to jail still out there playing targeted hate against us everywhere my peeps — AB (@AB84) December 11, 2019

Brown has been out of work since September, after he posted a social media attack using the children of a woman who had accused him of sexual misconduct. The former Patriot has also been accused of rape by another woman.

Prior to joining and eventually being cut by the Patriots, Brown had been cut by the Raiders after a bizarre episode in which he refused to wear the NFL-mandated helmet.

Brown is currently working to get back into the league that he thinks is racist while tweeting things that most would call racist, it’s a bold strategy. It’s unlikely that Brown’s NFL career is over. He was widely considered to be the best receiver in the NFL last year. Despite his off-the-field issues and highly disturbing social media postings, most believe he will eventually be readmitted into the league.

Though, there’s virtually no chance Brown will play this year, and will have to wait for 2020.

