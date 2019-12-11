Antonio Brown Blasts Ben Roethlisberger, Accuses NFL of ‘Targeted Hate’ Against Blacks

In news that will likely shock no one, Antonio Brown has used his Twitter account to attack a former teammate and accuse the NFL of racism.

On Wednesday morning, the former Steeler lashed out at his former quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, after a Twitter user suggested that Roethlisberger was responsible for his success.

Check his stats before I came n I was done with that loser long time ago https://t.co/Ya8cbA9WQH — AB (@AB84) December 11, 2019

Then, Brown referenced Roethlisberger’s past accusations of sexual assault while accusing the NFL of using racial preferences in how they punish players.

Guess all mighty @nfl can hold players out against there will no criminal charges pending nothing but

A Caucasian player gets a domestic go to jail still out there playing targeted hate against us everywhere my peeps — AB (@AB84) December 11, 2019

These guys still working we know life not fair but targeted hate get intervention filed @NFLPA pic.twitter.com/7NeiWjvorK — AB (@AB84) December 11, 2019

Apparently Brown has never heard of Tyreek Hill or Kareem Hunt. Two black players who faced charges of domestic violence and/or violence against women (with video evidence, in the case of Hunt) and are both currently on NFL rosters.

Brown was cut by the Patriots earlier this year, after he posted pics of the children of a woman who accused him of sexual misconduct. In addition, he has been accused of rape by a former trainer. Prior to joining and eventually being cut by the Patriots, Brown had been cut by the Raiders after a bizarre episode in which he refused to wear the NFL-mandated helmet.

Brown is currently working to get back into the league that he thinks is racist. While most believe he will eventually be readmitted into the league, the likelihood that he will land on an NFL roster this year is extremely remote.

