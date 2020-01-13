Saints’ Michael Thomas Threatens to ‘Pop’ Reporter in Heated Exchange

Michael Thomas
Getty Images/Sean Gardner

The New Orleans Saints may be out of the playoffs, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have any fight left in them.

Saints receiver Michael Thomas threatened to “pop” a reporter who took exception to his trash-talking. “Watch your mouth before I have to pop you in it before you even make it to the locker room. Goodnight ,” Thomas posted in a since-deleted tweet.

The trouble started on Saturday night when Thomas took to Twitter to revel in the Vikings loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Vikings eliminated Thomas and the Saints in the Wild-Card round last week.

However, Andrew Doak, who covers the Saints for WWL-TV, took exception to Thomas’ smack talk and blasted him for it.

Thomas, predictably, did not appreciate Doak’s intervention.

Doak made sure to note that he wasn’t questioning the Saints receiver’s greatness, but just didn’t want him to be a “bad sport.”

But event that, didn’t calm Thomas down.

To the tweet where Thomas threatened to “pop” him, Doak responded:

This summer, Thomas distinguished himself by becoming the first non-quarterback to sign a $100 million contract. Thomas had an amazing year for New Orleans, catching 149 passes for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.