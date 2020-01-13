Saints’ Michael Thomas Threatens to ‘Pop’ Reporter in Heated Exchange

The New Orleans Saints may be out of the playoffs, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have any fight left in them.

Saints receiver Michael Thomas threatened to “pop” a reporter who took exception to his trash-talking. “Watch your mouth before I have to pop you in it before you even make it to the locker room. Goodnight ,” Thomas posted in a since-deleted tweet.

The trouble started on Saturday night when Thomas took to Twitter to revel in the Vikings loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Vikings eliminated Thomas and the Saints in the Wild-Card round last week.

😂😂 that’s what y’all get — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 11, 2020

Y’all talked all that 💩 I don’t think anyone got more than 1 catch. I had 7 with a broken hand I don’t want to hear it 😂 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 12, 2020

However, Andrew Doak, who covers the Saints for WWL-TV, took exception to Thomas’ smack talk and blasted him for it.

If your team was eliminated from the playoffs, it's usually not the best idea to talk smack all day on Twitter to the team that sent you to your couch for the rest of the season. — Andrew Doak (@AndrewDoak_WWL) January 12, 2020

Thomas, predictably, did not appreciate Doak’s intervention.

same couch I sat on every week after leading the league in every category week in and week out while you searched for a story goofy — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 12, 2020

Doak made sure to note that he wasn’t questioning the Saints receiver’s greatness, but just didn’t want him to be a “bad sport.”

Don’t be a bad sport. Be respectable, move on, get ‘em next season. Your stats speak for themselves. We know you’re a baller. But you lost, fair and square after a great season. Deal with it in a better way. Be well, Mike. — Andrew Doak (@AndrewDoak_WWL) January 12, 2020

But event that, didn’t calm Thomas down.

nope this is my platform you follow me and watch me. Know your place like I said you don’t know me. And you ain’t never played this sport so keep your advice for your intramural team. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 12, 2020

And you don’t know me either. I’m done with the Twitter fingers. If you ever want to talk in person in the locker room, I’ll see you there. Goodnight. — Andrew Doak (@AndrewDoak_WWL) January 12, 2020

To the tweet where Thomas threatened to “pop” him, Doak responded:

I meant to speak man-to-man, as a professional, Mike. — Andrew Doak (@AndrewDoak_WWL) January 12, 2020

This summer, Thomas distinguished himself by becoming the first non-quarterback to sign a $100 million contract. Thomas had an amazing year for New Orleans, catching 149 passes for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn