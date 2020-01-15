WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr. Appears to Spank Cop During LSU Locker Room Celebration

Video taken in the locker room as the LSU Tigers celebrated their big win over Clemson seems to show Odell Beckham swatting a police officer’s rear end.

The incident occurred on Monday night as a police officer confronted several of the players, including quarterback Joe Burrow, who were smoking cigars in the locker room.

The officer was demanding that the players put out their cigars. The officer was reportedly even threatening to arrest the players. But as the officer is seen in the video haranguing the players, it appears that Beckham takes some action of his own.

In a video posted on Tigers lineman Adrian Magee’s Instagram account, Beckham appears to sidle up to give the cop a smack on the rear.

OBJ wasn’t gonna let that officer spoil the fun.. told him to get the gat. pic.twitter.com/sWoWj53r42 — 🕊 (@wannabjoyful) January 14, 2020

No word if the officer intends to press any charges against Beckham, or any of the smoking players, at that.

The possible assault on the officer is not the only problem Beckham faces. He was seen handing out cash to players after the Tigers’ championship win. The school has since claimed that the cash was “fake.”

