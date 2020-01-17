Jemele Hill on LSU WH Visit: Blacks Shouldn’t Be Forced to ‘Play Nice with Racists’

Former ESPN personality Jemele Hill railed against “forcing” blacks to “play nice with racists,” on the day that LSU visited President Trump at the White House to celebrate their National Championship.

The Atlantic writer took aim at white people as the media showed images of the LSU Tigers smiling during their visit to Washington.

Her first tweet on Friday slammed President Trump for his interaction with the players. In her tweet she knocked the president and said, “The most basic of tasks … he just can’t do it.”

Hill quickly followed that tweet with one focused on a recent poll that claimed to find that blacks are “pessimistic” about the country under a president most describe as “a racist.”

Hill added, “Thinking about this poll in the context of LSU at the White House. I don’t care if any athlete does or doesn’t visit the WH, as long as it was their decision. College football coaches should have honest conversations w/ their players about Trump. They shouldn’t be forced to go.”

Then, to cap her accusations, Hill exclaimed that America somehow “forces” black people to “play nice with racists.”

“One thing I’m not here for is black people being forced to play nice with racists to make people comfortable. Fuck comfort,” she tweeted.

Hill did not elaborate about just who she thought was “forcing” black people to “play nice with racists.”

