Joe Burrow Praises Trump After White House Visit: ‘He Showed So Much Love’

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow praised President Donald Trump after the team’s visit to the White House Friday, saying that the president showed everyone “so much love.”

Burrow’s comments were reported by Bloomberg reporter Jordan Fabian who tweeted the player’s remarks.

“Joe Burrow on Trump,” Fabian tweeted. “He showed so much love to everyone on our team. I don’t care if you’re a Republican, Democrat, don’t care about politics at all, that was an awesome experience for everybody.”

Joe Burrow on Trump: "He showed so much love to everyone on our team. I don't care if you're a Republican, Democrat, don't care about politics at all, that was an awesome experience for everybody." — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) January 17, 2020

The president joked with Burrow during the team’s White House visit.

“After breaking a bone in his hand playing at Ohio State, Joe sat on the bench and wasn’t happy about it, I heard he was not thrilled,” Trump said to Burrow, a Heisman Trophy winner.

“Not my best one,” Burrow said in reply.

“He didn’t like it.” Trump added. “I heard stories. He was going a little crazy. Then the coach took charge and took a chance and brought him to LSU. Joe soon became the best quarterback in all of college football — and not close — because he set an NCAA record with 60 touchdowns — I’ve never even heard of that, 60 — in a single season, averaging a touchdown every quarter, and won the Heisman Trophy by the largest margin in the history of the Heisman Trophy.”

Trump also called Burrow a “young Tom Brady” and predicted great things for the young player’s future.

“Joe, I want to say, on behalf of the country, that you make our country very, very proud,” Trump said. “You’re really an inspirational talent and all of that. But you’re an inspirational player and you’re an inspirational person. And you have a heart that’s incredible, and you have a team that respects you so much.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.