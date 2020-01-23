WATCH: Rafael Nadal’s Return Shot Hits Ball Girl in the Face

Anyone who has had to deal with a return shot from Rafael Nadal, can attest to his power. Though, there’s a ball girl at the Australian Open who can give a far more personal, first hand account.

During the middle of his 2nd round match against Federico Delbonis on Thursday, Nadal fired a return shot that found the face of a courtside ball girl. Nadal immediately came over to see if the girl was alright, and apologized with a kiss.

Watch:

Rafael Nadal apologizes to ball-girl in AU-Open. pic.twitter.com/Sbt5UeHcYu — İrfan Özbek (@irfanozbek) January 23, 2020

Maybe most impressive,is the fact that the girl takes the shot to the face and hardly flinches. Nadal won the match and advanced to the third round, but didn’t take the incident with the ball girl lightly.

“For her, it was probably not a good moment,” Nadal said . “She is a super-brave girl.