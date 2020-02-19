Browns’ Greg Robinson Arrested by Border Patrol with Large Amount of Marijuana

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Greg Robinson was arrested by border patrol agents Monday after being found in possession of a large amount of marijuana.

Robinson was reportedly trying to enter the U.S. at the Sierra Blanca border checkpoint when he was stopped by border patrol and found with “a large amount” of marijuana. The player will likely face a federal charge of possession with intent to distribute, TMZ reported.

The Browns had already passed on re-signing Robinson for 2020 after giving him one-year contracts in 2018 and 2019. The Auburn graduate came to the Browns after four years with the L.A. Rams, which signed him to a $21 million contract in 2014 after they took him as the #2 pick in the NFL Draft that year.

Between the Rams and the Browns, the 6’5″, 332-pound player spent a short time with the Detroit Lions. The Lions traded him to the Browns in 2017.

Robinson has underwhelmed during his NFL career despite high expectations after college. Pro Football Focus gave the player a solid 66.9 grade for 2019.

He was also fined $10,527 last September for kicking Tennessee Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro in the head.

Robinson is reportedly still in federal custody.

