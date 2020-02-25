Michigan Wolverines Cancel Overseas Trip Due to Coronavirus Fears

The Michigan Wolverines announced the cancellation of their overseas trip due to fears over the coronavirus.

“The football team will not be taking an international trip this spring due to health concerns around the world, most notably coronavirus,” team spokesman Dave Ablauf told MLive.com. “[We’re] looking at doing some community service in the Ann Arbor area.

“No plans had been finalized, but quite a few ideas were discussed,” Abaluf noted.

While no destination for this year’s trip had been announced, Head Coach Jim Harbaugh has taken his team on overseas trips for the last three years, including trips to Italy, France, and South Africa.

In the past, Harbaugh has organized the trip, but this year he asked the college to make the arrangements.

“I told them to surprise me,” Harbaugh said in January. “The first trips … it was like a one-man-band. I was doing it all. And it was all time-consuming.”

The coronavirus has surged across the world from its ground zero outbreak in China since December. Thousands have died in China from the virulent infection, and many other countries are beginning to take heightened measures to stop the spread of the infection. Officials in Italy, for instance, recently put 50,000 people into quarantine in up to a dozen cities.

