Report: NFL Postpones Consumer Products Summit Due to Coronavirus

The NFL hasn’t told its teams to start planning to play in front of empty stadiums due to the coronavirus, yet, but they have reportedly canceled a major annual event on their schedule.

According to the Sports Business Journal, the NFL has canceled their Consumer Products Summit. The event had been scheduled to take place from Monday to Wednesday in Tampa.

“NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said the league had heard from an increasing number of teams, retailers and licensees who could no longer travel, before deciding to pull the plug,” Sports Business Journal reported.

The summit normally plays host to more than 800 retailers, licensees, and league officials.

“The summit’s postponement is due to the increasing number of attendees (retailers, licensees and distributors) that will no longer attend the summit because of their organizations’ travel restrictions,” McCarthy said in a statement. “Options to reschedule the summit are being explored.”

On Friday, the NBA sent a memo to their teams telling them to make preparations for playing games in empty arenas, if the need arises. So far, the NFL has not publicly issued such a memorandum to their teams.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn