U.S. Women’s Soccer Stars Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan Vow to Keeping Fighting After Equal Pay Lawsuit Tossed

U.S. women’s soccer stars Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan have vowed to fight on after a lawsuit alleging unequal pay was tossed out by a federal judge.

Last week, U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner tossed out the U.S. Women’s National Team’s claim that they have been discriminated against with how much they are paid compared to the U.S. men’s team. Judge Klausner, though, did allow other aspects of the lawsuit to go forward to trial.

Still, the USWNT’s biggest personalities, Rapinoe and Morgan, are vowing to continue their crusade.

“This decision was out of left field for us,” Morgan told the hosts of Good Morning America on Monday. “We are fighters and we will continue to fight together for this.”

The court didn’t merely cancel the equal pay part of the players’ lawsuit. In his decision, Judge Klausner actually refuted the women’s charge.

“The WNT [Women’s National Team] has been paid more on both a cumulative and an average per-game basis than the MNT [Men’s National Team] over the class period,” Klausner wrote in his decision.

Rapinoe, though, slammed the determination.

“If I earn one dollar every time I play, and a man earns three dollars, just because I win ten games, and he only wins three games — and so I make 10 dollars, and he made nine dollars — I’m not sure how that’s me making more money,” Rapinoe said according to ESPN.

Despite the court’s decision, the U.S. Men’s National Team Players Association reiterated support for the women players.

“The USMNT players continue to stand with the WNT players in their efforts to secure equal pay,” the group said on Monday.

“For a year and a half the USMNT players have made proposals to the Federation that would achieve equal pay for the USMNT and USWNT players,” the group concluded.

