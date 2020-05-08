Dana White on UFC 249: Trump Is ‘Absolutely Watching What We’re Doing’

As President Trump plots how to return the country to the playing field and back to work, he will be closely monitoring how the UFC handles its return this weekend, according to UFC President Dana White.

During an interview on TMZ Live, White was asked if the president would have his eyes on how White’s organization handles UFC 249 on Saturday night. The UFC chief’s answer left no room for doubt.

“Absolutely,” White said. “His whole philosophy was let’s get sports back first, figure out how to do that safely. Then let’s start figuring out how do you get people back in the office? How do you get people in cubicles? And, then how do you get kids back in school?

“So, this is something we’ve been working on and yes, he’s absolutely watching what we’re doing this weekend.”

White insists that testing will be a central part of the plan to keep his athlete’s safe.

“Health and safety is something we worry about every single weekend … there’s gonna be a lot of testing going on here.

It’s really expensive,” White concluded.

If UFC 249 should provide more than its fair share of fireworks. The headlining bout features two of the most exciting fighters in the game, in Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. In the co-Main Event, the dynamic Henry Cejudo will face Dominick Cruz who makes his long-awaited return the Octagon.

