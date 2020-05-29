WATCH: Rioters Smash Windows, Loot College Football Hall of Fame

College Football Hall of Fame
Getty Images/Elijah Nouvelage
Dylan Gwinn

A mob ransacked the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta on Friday night, as civil unrest in response to the death of George Floyd continued to sweep across the country.

The looting and destruction of the museum occurred despite pleas for calm from Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

“What I see happening on the streets of Atlanta is not Atlanta. This is not a protest, This is not in the spirit of Martin Luther King, Jr.”

