WATCH: Rioters Smash Windows, Loot College Football Hall of Fame

A mob ransacked the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta on Friday night, as civil unrest in response to the death of George Floyd continued to sweep across the country.

A very tough night for downtown Atlanta. This is the College Football Hall of Fame. #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/K7vt95n8lV — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) May 30, 2020

The looting and destruction of the museum occurred despite pleas for calm from Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

“What I see happening on the streets of Atlanta is not Atlanta. This is not a protest, This is not in the spirit of Martin Luther King, Jr.”

