WATCH: UFC Champ Jon Jones Takes Spray Can from Rioter: ‘Is This Sh*t Even About George Floyd Anymore’

UFC Champion Jon “Bones” Jones was not having any of the rioting in Albuquerque, New Mexico, when he confronted the looters to their faces.

A video of one confrontation shows the towering fighter boldly demanding that the masked rioters hand over their spray paint cans to him.

After the rioting, Jones ranted on his Instagram account, saying, “Is this shit even about George Floyd anymore? Why the f*ck are you punk ass teenagers destroying our cities?”

“As a young black man trust me I’m frustrated as well but this is not the way, we are starting to make a bad situation worse,” the 32-year-old fighter continued.

“If you really got love for your city (505), protect your sh*t. All you old heads need to speak up, call your young family members and tell them to come home tonight,” he wrote.

Jones has recently been fighting a cause of his own by engaging in a bitter feud with UFC president Dana White. Jones has been so mad he has announced that he is renouncing his heavyweight title.

The feud began over a pay dispute with Jones claiming that the UFC’s fighters are being undervalued.

