A couple in Plymouth, Massachusetts, experienced what some might call a golfing miracle not long ago.

When Frank Costa hit a hole-in-one while golfing at the Squirrel Run course in June, everyone was talking about it, according to KSBW.

“I hit maybe ten yards in front of the hole and it just rolled. And it went in, and I went nuts,” he recalled, adding, “As soon as I got it, I looked up, and I said, ‘Dad, I got it.'”

However, the next day the very same thing happened to Barbara, his beloved wife of 50 years, on the same 11th Hole, Par 3.

“She called me right away, and I said, ‘You really ruined it for me,'” Frank said jokingly.

“When I walked into the pro shop after getting done that day, I started singing the song ‘Anything You Can Do, I Can Do Better,'” Barbara commented, adding that the moment it happened, she knew it was a good shot.

“But I stood watching it and it actually hit the pin and dropped in,” she explained of the incredible moment. “For a minute there, you were like, ‘What the hell just happened?'”

A similar instance also occurred in June when couple John and Mary Wenclawski sank their first holes-in-one just four days apart on the same course in Fort Myers, Florida, according to Naples Daily News.

“It was really nice because John, I don’t play golf with him as much … I was really happy that he’d be there to witness it,” Mary said after her husband made an ace on the 120-yard No. 12 at The Plantation Golf & Country Club a few days prior.

Despite the excitement of his own hole-in-one, Frank said the best shot he ever took was when he asked Barbara to marry him.

“She’s the best thing that ever happened to me,” he concluded.