Amazon to Pull Redskins Merchandise from Site

Amazon, the world’s leading online retailer, has announced that it is joining the cancel culture effort by pulling all Redskins merchandise from its website.

In an email notice to its associated sellers sent on Wednesday, the company said it will begin deleting Redskins merchandise. Sellers will have 48 hours to remove the products before Amazon does it for them, CNBC reported.

The company also threatened distributors that failure to remove Redskins merchandise could result in the cancellation of accounts.

“With the announcement from the Washington team and the NFL, we are removing products with the team’s name and logo from our stores,” the email said. “Failure to properly close or delete all restricted product listings from your inventory may result in deactivation.”

Amazon’s move to eliminate Redskins merchandise comes on the heels of the team’s announcement that it is reviewing its nearly 90-year-old name and may be considering a new name.

Amazon joins Walmart, Nike, Target, and others in removing Redskins products from shelves and online catalogs.

Early this month, an organized effort to force the team to change its name was launched by a group of woke companies that banded together to pressure large corporations such as PepsiCo, FedEx, and Nike to stop doing business with the team.

