Report: Redskins ‘Likely’ to Change Team Name After ‘Thorough Review’

UPI Photo/Kevin Dietsch
Dylan Gwinn

The Washington Redskins have been asked by their corporate sponsors to change their team name, and, it appears they are willing to consider doing so.

According to a statement released by the team and obtained by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Redskins are to conduct a “thorough review” of the team’s name.

Rapoport followed-up the above tweet by saying, based on sources, that a Redskins name change was likely.

On Thursday, team sponsor Fedex formally asked the Redskins to change their name. Later that day, it was learned that Nike had pulled all Redskins merchandise from their website.

