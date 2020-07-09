Philadelphia Union Wear Jerseys with Names of Blacks Killed by Police

Philadelphia Union
Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann
Warner Todd Huston

The Philadelphia Union donned shirts bearing the names of black people killed by the police for the MLS tournament in Orlando, Florida.

The Union entered the field in their Black Lives Matter warmup shirts, but ahead of the game, the players lined up and removed their warmup shirts to reveal new uniform tunics with the names of police-involved shooting victims emblazoned across their backs where player names usually appear.

According to WPVI, the names on the shirts included, Brown, Floyd, McClain, McDonald, Rice, Garner, Crawford, Scott, Robinson, Sterling, Taylor, Woods, Foster, Castile, Kager, Tillman, Gray, Jones, McKenna, Howell, and Bland.

The victims’ names are accompanied by a line at the bottom of each jersey that reads, “One name too many.”

Union captain Alejandro Bedoya also wore a custom armband created by the players featuring all the names.

That is not all. The team is also wearing custom-made shin guards pushing the Black Lives Matter message:

Major League Soccer also gave a group calling itself Black Players for Change some time to protest with an eight-minute and forty-six second demonstration to highlight the police-involved death of Minneapolis man George Floyd. More than 170 players league-wide are wearing “Silence is Violence” T-shirts and Black Lives Matter face masks.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.