Report: Redskins Name Change Coming ‘As Soon As Possible’

Rumors flew after the Redskins announced they were conducting a “thorough review” of their name, that the team could perhaps come up with a new name before the start of the 2020 season. Now, a new report suggests that the name change could come very soon indeed.

According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Daily, sources within the organization say that the team “intends to select a new nickname as soon as possible.”

As Fischer writes, a person bidding for a minority share of the team has received personal assurances that the name will be changed. Fischer also cites a “key business partner” who says that discussions within the organization have been “decisive.” Even going so far as to say that Owner Daniel Snyder, who once said that he would never change the name, has changed his mind and is throwing himself into the process of changing the name.

It was learned on Friday, that FedEx, the title sponsor of the Redskins stadium, has said they will pull their name from the stadium unless the team changes the name by the end of the year.

