WATCH: Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr: Coronavirus Being Used to ‘Control the Masses of People’

Denver Nuggets player Michael Porter Jr. took to social media to promulgate the conspiracy theory that the coronavirus was created as a global population control device.

The 2018 1st-round NBA Draft pick shared his thoughts during a recent Snapchat post where he exclaimed, “Personally, I think that the coronavirus is being used obviously for a bigger agenda.

“It’s being used for population control in just terms of being able to control the masses of people,” Porter added, TMZ Sports reported.

International health authorities claim that 661,000 people have died as a result of COVID-19 across the world, and Porter thinks this is proof of some artificial, shadowy campaign.

“Because of this virus, the whole world is being controlled. You’re required to wear masks, and who knows what’ll happen when this vaccine comes out. You might have to have the vaccine in order to travel. That’d be crazy.”

The player also noted that he is against vaccinations and said, “I’ve never been vaccinated in my life. I’ve never had any shots or anything like that. So, it could get crazy.”

This claim may be somewhat suspect, though. As TMZ reported, Porter played for the University of Missouri, and the school requires athletes to have had common vaccinations for illnesses such as Measles, Mumps, and rubella.

“It’s definitely an agenda behind everything that’s going on right now, and all you can do is sit back and watch what’s going on,” Porter insisted.

“Don’t get too emotionally involved, but yeah, I mean it is a serious thing — it’s a real thing, but yes, it’s being overblown,” he said.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.