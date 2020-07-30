Twitter Censors Tim Tebow’s Religious Tweet, Calls it an ‘Error’

On Monday, Twitter placed a “sensitive content” warning on a religious-based motivational video posted by Tim Tebow.

In the post, Tebow wrote, “This could be your time. That breakthrough could be tomorrow, or it could be next year. But, you have the opportunity to turn however you’re being tested into a testimony. So many heroes were wounded deeply before they were used greatly!”

Tebow then added a video where he talked of the heroes in the Bible who were “wounded deeply before they were ever used greatly.” Tebow went on the say that you may not know what victories God is preparing you for, but you should persevere so that you don’t miss out on the possible great moments in your life.

But, instead of leaving the video visible for all Twitter users to see, Twitter blocked the video with its “sensitive content” banner. Users had to click the word “view” to be able to see Tebow’s video.

Twitter censors Bible-based motivational video posted by pro-baseball player, Tim Tebow. pic.twitter.com/jDwsWeH9gO — WTHuston (@WTHuston) July 30, 2020

The contents of the video were entirely not offensive.

“Bible believers, when we look at the Bible, and we see a lot of the heroes, a lot of times they truly were wounded deeply before they were ever used greatly,” Tebow said in the video. “So maybe you’re going through a time in your life where you feel like you’ve just been wounded greatly. It hasn’t been your year, hasn’t been your day — you just don’t feel like this is your time.”

Tebow went on to urge people to rely on God’s providence.

“You never know what God is doing with your life. You never know what he is preparing you for. So many times in the Bible,” he said, “when we look at the heroes, there were times in their life where — if they stopped, if they quit, if they said, ‘No, God, I’ve had enough’ — then they would have missed out on the most impactful, most influential times of their life.

“Maybe that is the next step for you. Maybe that is tomorrow. Maybe that is next week, maybe that is next year. But when we quit, we will never know what we missed out on. We will never know what’s in store for us,” he continued.

“We get to trust an unknown future to a known God, because we know how much he loves us,” he said. “We know what he did for us in sending his son. He gave his best for us.

“Right where you’re at, whatever you’re doing, whatever you’re going through, he loves you,” the minor leaguer concluded. “You were enough for his son to die on the cross, that’s how much you’re loved. Hold onto that in your time of need.”

Twitter later told The Blaze that the censorship was an error and that the situation had been corrected.

Here is the full tweet, now uncensored:

This could be your time. That breakthrough could be tomorrow, or it could be next year. But, you have the opportunity to turn however you're being tested into a testimony. So many heroes were wounded deeply before they were used greatly! pic.twitter.com/ldTu5acIDO — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) July 27, 2020

