ESPN’s Dan Le Batard Posts Poll: ‘Is it Funny that the Guy Who Refused to Kneel Immediately Blew Out His Knee’

ESPN radio show host Dan Le Batard jumped to Twitter on Monday to ask if it was funny that the first NBA player who refused to kneel for the anthem, Jonathan Issacs, got a brutal ACL injury on Sunday.

Issacs, who refused to wear a Black Lives Matter t-shirt and would not take a knee during the national anthem during Sunday’s game, recently said that as a committed Christian he could not protest during the anthem.

But during Sunday’s game, Issac’s was knocked to the floor and tore his ACL knocking him out for the season. Issacs’ ACL tear was so bad he had to be taken off the court in a wheelchair.

Jonathan Isaac was taken off the court in a wheelchair following an apparent knee injury. pic.twitter.com/z4D9zd4baH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 3, 2020

But on Monday morning, Le Batard posted a “funny” poll asking his fans to weigh in on just how hilarious Issacs’ injury was on the court.

Le Batard asked his listeners “Is it funny that the guy who refused to kneel immediately blew out his knee?”

It wasn’t long, though, before the condemnation of Le Batard’s hate-filled tweet left him posting a mea culpa after deleting the poll.

“We apologize for this poll question. I said on the front and back end of the on-air conversation that I didn’t think it was funny. Regardless of the context, we missed the mark. We took the tweet down when we realized our mistake in how we posed the question to the audience,” the post read.

We apologize for this poll question. I said on the front and back end of the on-air conversation that I didn’t think it was funny. Regardless of the context, we missed the mark. We took the tweet down when we realized our mistake in how we posed the question to the audience. -Dan pic.twitter.com/iL5HtFm6gs — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) August 3, 2020

For his part, the 22-year-old Magic player vowed that his “comeback will be greater than my setback.”

IT IS WELL!!! 2 Kings 4! Thank you for all of your prayers and concerns I’m encouraged. Remember our God is not just a God of the hills but a God of the valleys! (2 Corinthians ch 4 vs 9!) MY COMEBACK WILL BE GREATER THAN MY SETBACK!!!! I STILL STAND IN JESUS NAME!!!! pic.twitter.com/9Icv0WULQ6 — Jonathan Isaac (@JJudahIsaac) August 3, 2020

