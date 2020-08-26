UFC Chief Dana White on Trump Critics: ‘I Don’t Give a Sh*t,’ Honored to Speak at RNC

UFC chief Dana White is set to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention, and he does not care at all what the critics have to say about his appearance.

“I don’t give a shit. I don’t care what people think of me or what they think,” White said in a recent interview posted by the MMA Junkie Twitter account.

White said he had no concerns about pulling back from the convention because the political climate is so divisive today.

“Actually, it doesn’t bother me,” White said of the critics.

"That sh*t doesn't bother me."

“Listen, this is America. Everybody has their own opinions and their own choices. I know that sometimes people go after you because of whatever, but everybody knows me. Everybody knows what I’m about.”

White went on to note that he does not care about those upset at his appearance, and real fans know better.

“The people that know me know who I am and know what I’m about,” he added.

White also praised Trump as being “pro-business” and instrumental” in helping sports return after the COVID-19 break.

White also spoke at the 2016 GOP convention and took criticism then, as well.

In 2016, White praised Donald Trump as a “fighter.”

