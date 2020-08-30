WATCH: Al Sharpton Praises Pro Athletes for ‘Kicking Serious Ass’ on Social Justice

Speaking after the recent ‘”March on Washington,” MSNBC host Al Sharpton praised pro athletes for boycotting games and speaking out for “social justice” issues.

Sharpton was in Washington on Friday for the “Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” held by Sharpton’s National Action Network. Afterward, Sharpton was asked for comments on the boycotts spreading across pro sports.

Sharpton noted that he was proud of the athletes.

“They understand that their careers may last 3, 4, 5 years, but they’re gonna be black forever,” Sharpton said. “and that’s why they need to be a part of this movement.”

Sharpton also insisted that the athletes understand the Black Lives Matter movement because “they live in these communities.” The left-wing TV host added that the players “know that they could be treated the same way,” as those in the news such as Jacob Blake.

“Their family members,” Sharpton exclaimed, ” any of them could be vulnerable.”

“They know that they could be treated the same way. And, I think it’s a tremendous thing,” Sharpton said of the players’ social justice activism.

Sharpton added that players such as LeBron James “helped the movement tremendously.”

During his comments at the march, Sharpton called for national legislation to end police brutality. He also accused “America” of being racist.

“It’s time we have a conversation with America,” Sharpton said on Friday before a crowd of thousands. “We need to have a conversation about your racism, about your bigotry, about your hate, about how you would put your knee on our neck while we cry for our lives. We need a new conversation.”

